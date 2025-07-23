Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,407 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,099,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,225,251.04. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

