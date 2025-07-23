OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 505 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 48.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

