OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 345 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after buying an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after buying an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,641,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $846.17 and its 200 day moving average is $862.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

