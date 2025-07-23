OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

