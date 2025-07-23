OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $76.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

