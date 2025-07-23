OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12,884.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

