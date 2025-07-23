OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,269,000 after buying an additional 655,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after purchasing an additional 508,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,899.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 213,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

