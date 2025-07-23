OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

