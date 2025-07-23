Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.60.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,225,251.04. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total transaction of $370,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of META stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

