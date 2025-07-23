Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,225,251.04. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.09 and its 200-day moving average is $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

