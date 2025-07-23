Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,632.50. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,225,251.04. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $686.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

