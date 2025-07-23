Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,138,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,268,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 354,691 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

