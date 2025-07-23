Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 222.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.