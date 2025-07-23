KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

