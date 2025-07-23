Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.