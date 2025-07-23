Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 17,785.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

