Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $223.93 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $219.97 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.53.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

