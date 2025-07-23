Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

