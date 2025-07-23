Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.18.

SWKS opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

