Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

