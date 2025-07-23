Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $71.27.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

