Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after buying an additional 513,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 459,203 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after buying an additional 456,114 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.