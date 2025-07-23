Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

