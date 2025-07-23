Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,938,000 after purchasing an additional 571,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,395,000 after purchasing an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

