Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 37,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 3.7%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

