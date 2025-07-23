Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

