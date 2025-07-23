Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

