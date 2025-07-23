Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after buying an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

