Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,111 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 185,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

