Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:KR opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

