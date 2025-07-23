Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 404,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 89,635 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

