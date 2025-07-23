Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.4%

BATS RDVI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

