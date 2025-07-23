Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $84,641.16. This trade represents a 89.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

