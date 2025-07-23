Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,096,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

