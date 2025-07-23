Jennison Associates LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,973,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

