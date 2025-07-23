Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

