iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.