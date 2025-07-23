IFP Advisors Inc Sells 26,908 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.