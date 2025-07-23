IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 734,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

