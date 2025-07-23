IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 943,005 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS HYDB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

