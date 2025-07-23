IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,632. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

