IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,818 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

