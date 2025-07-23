Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,225,251.04. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $686.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

