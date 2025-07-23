GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lifted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 1,360.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in GSK by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,855 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $36,665,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GSK by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,797,000 after buying an additional 955,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. GSK’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

