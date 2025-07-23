Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.