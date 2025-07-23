D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 16.8%

NYSE DHI opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.