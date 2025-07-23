Cwm LLC Sells 5,207 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

About Inspire Medical Systems



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

