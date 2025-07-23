Cwm LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,496,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 260,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $243.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $250.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

