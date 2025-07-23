Csenge Advisory Group Sells 923 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $940.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

