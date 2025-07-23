Csenge Advisory Group Sells 621 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

